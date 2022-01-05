25 Painfully Accurate Tweets That Sum Up Foreplay When You're Married

Pollyana Ventura via Getty Images

In the honeymoon phase of a relationship, the prelude to sex might include a nice bottle of wine, a vibe-y playlist and a massage. Once you’re married, however, foreplay tends to take new forms.

Things you once found mundane suddenly become turn-ons. Who would have thought that your spouse unloading the dishwasher or bringing you a twice-baked potato could be so irresistibly sexy?

Advertisement