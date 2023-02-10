Further Rail Strikes On The Cards As RMT Rejects Latest Pay Offer

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The RMT rail union has rejected the latest pay offer, paving the way for more strikes.

The union, which has already launched a series of walkouts over pay, confirmed it has rejected the most recent settlement proposed by Network Rail and the train operating companies.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

“Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

“If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less.”

He added: “We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken.

“It is now time for the employers and the government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

“Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions.”

The RMT said it would hold further talks with Network Rail and the Rail Delivery group, which represents the train firms, to try to thrash out a deal.