Fuse ODG Shares 'Direct Rebuttal' To Do They Know It's Christmas? Amid Band Aid Controversy

Fuse ODG on stage in 2018 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG has released a new charity single which he’s billed as a “reply” to Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

Last month, the singer reacted to the news that an “ultimate mix” of Do They Know It’s Christmas? was being released with a statement posted on his Instagram story.

“Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa,” he explained at the time.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.”

Fuse’s statement was then reposted by Ed Sheeran, who made headlines when he claimed he hadn’t been asked for permission to include his vocals on the new version of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, and would have refused if he had been.

The stars of Band Aid 30 recording their cover of Do They Know It's Christmas? – which Fuse ODG declined the offer to take part in – back in 2014 Brian Aris/Band Aid

On Monday, Fuse unveiled his new song We Know It’s Christmas, which is billed as a “direct rebuttal” to Band Aid’s tune.

The video description for the song on YouTube explains: “We Know It’s Christmas serves as a direct rebuttal to the 1984 Band Aid single, Do They Know It’s Christmas?, which, according to Fuse, perpetuates outdated and negative stereotypes about Africa, portraying the continent solely as a place of poverty and famine.

“The release date also marks the 10th anniversary of the moment Fuse ODG made global headlines by turning down an invitation to join the 2014 revamp of the Band Aid project led by Sir Bob Geldof. The musician’s decision ignited widespread debate, but Fuse stood firm, asserting that African voices should be at the forefront of telling their own stories.”

“To mark the anniversary of this defining moment, Fuse’s new single We Know It’s Christmas is not just a critique but a celebration of how far things have come,” the post continues.

“It explores the transformation in the African narrative since his bold decision. It highlights the continent’s growing economic strength, pointing out that, in Ghana alone, tourism and remittances now contribute more to the economy than all foreign aid combined.”

Fuse himself added: “We Know It’s Christmas is not just a song, it’s a statement. It’s a reflection of where we’ve come from and where we’re going.

“Ten years ago, I made a stand because I believed it was time for Africans to tell their own stories and to redefine the narrative. This song is a celebration of that shift. We’re no longer waiting for charity; we’re building our own futures. This is about empowerment, pride, and showing the world that Africa’s story is far more than poverty and aid.”

All of the proceeds from We Know It’s Christmas will go towards the New Africa Growth And Relief Fund, which Fuse says “will focus on developmental initiatives across the continent”.

In an interview with The Times published last month, Sir Bob Geldof responded to the criticism aimed at Band Aid, insisting: “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive. Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?”