Rishi Sunak’s made his first appearance at this year’s G20 summit in Bali as the UK’s prime minister on Monday.

Meeting his counterparts from the world’s wealthiest countries was a significant milestone for Sunak, and will set the tone for many of his international relationships.

All eyes have been peeled for any interaction between the PM and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as China’s president Xi Jinping over the coming days.

Sunak has already condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “barbaric war”, but stopped short of saying Beijing posed a national security threat to the UK, claiming it just posed as a “systemic challenge”.

Away from headline speeches, the optics of such a major event like the G20 are also crucial – so here’s a look at how Sunak has got on, according to the photos.

Strong mirroring of body language

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, is greeted by the Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the beginning of the G20 Summit. via Associated Press

Sunak adopted the same strong pose as the Indonesian president Joko Widodo when he arrived at the summit.

Rishi Sunak with India's prime minister Narendra Modi Simon WalkerSimon Walker / No10 Downing Stre

He then did the same thing later with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi....

Chancellor Olaf Sholz of Germany (left) and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chat ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Picture date: Tuesday November 15, 2022. Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

...And with Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

But, he still means business

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a working session on food and energy security during the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Leon Neal via PA Wire/PA Images

Sunak was apparently looking at Russia’s Lavrov when these very stern images were taken, according to POLITICO’s London Playbook.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a working session on food and energy security at the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. via Associated Press

And he’s on particularly good terms with Trudeau

A particularly strong friendship seemed to emerge between Sunak and Trudeau Simon WalkerSimon Walker / No10 Downing Stre

On No.10′s Flickr account, there were several images showing Sunak again mirroring the body language of Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, while they went for a dinner, just the two of them.

Trudeau and Sunak at dinner Simon WalkerSimon Walker / No10 Downing Stre

Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau Simon WalkerSimon Walker / No10 Downing Stre