Rishi Sunak’s made his first appearance at this year’s G20 summit in Bali as the UK’s prime minister on Monday.
Meeting his counterparts from the world’s wealthiest countries was a significant milestone for Sunak, and will set the tone for many of his international relationships.
All eyes have been peeled for any interaction between the PM and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as China’s president Xi Jinping over the coming days.
Sunak has already condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “barbaric war”, but stopped short of saying Beijing posed a national security threat to the UK, claiming it just posed as a “systemic challenge”.
Away from headline speeches, the optics of such a major event like the G20 are also crucial – so here’s a look at how Sunak has got on, according to the photos.
Strong mirroring of body language
Sunak adopted the same strong pose as the Indonesian president Joko Widodo when he arrived at the summit.
He then did the same thing later with India’s prime minister Narendra Modi....
...And with Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
But, he still means business
Sunak was apparently looking at Russia’s Lavrov when these very stern images were taken, according to POLITICO’s London Playbook.
And he’s on particularly good terms with Trudeau
On No.10′s Flickr account, there were several images showing Sunak again mirroring the body language of Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, while they went for a dinner, just the two of them.