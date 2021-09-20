Gabby Petito Disappearance: What We Know So Far

Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared while on a road trip with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie, and was reported missing on September 11 by her family.

The ongoing case has prompted international speculation as online communities try to unravel the mystery based on Petito’s blogs about her van life with Laundrie.

What is the latest development?

The FBI confirmed it had found a body matching Petito’s description in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to CNN, although a full forensic identification will be needed to confirm it is Petito.

The remains were close to the site where Petito and Laundrie’s van was reportedly seen by another couple, on August 25, although the two travellers themselves were not spotted.

How is Laundrie involved?

The search for Petito began when Laundrie returned from the trip without his fiancée on September 1.

Her family reported her missing ten days later after being unable to get in touch with her, while Laundrie declined to talk to investigators once the missing person case had been filed.

He then left his home in Florida on Tuesday with a backpack, and disappeared into the local area. He was last seen in a nature reserve near North Port city.

He has been named as a “person of interest” in the ongoing case.

Police say they have “exhausted all avenues” trying to find him – his family home is now being treated as a crime scene by the FBI as part of a “court-authorised search warrant”. His parents were escorted out before the search and brought back inside for later questioning.

They reportedly refused to talk and passed on their lawyer’s information when the police first began their investigation.

Police have since deployed drones and bloodhounds using Laundrie’s clothing to find him.

He is not currently wanted for a crime.