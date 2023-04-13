Game Of Thrones HBO

A new Game Of Thrones prequel spin-off series is in the works, it has been confirmed.

Titled A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, it takes place a century before the events of the original series.

It tells the story of two unlikely heroes in Westeros – Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg – following their exploits in an age when the Iron Throne is still under Targaryen rule.

Advertisement

The show will be based on Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin’s first three official prequel novels in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series.

“Improbable heroes though they be, great destinies lie ahead for Dunk and Egg; as do powerful foes, royal intrigue, and outrageous exploits,” the novels’ logline reads.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will air in the US on unveiled service Max, which unveiled its slate of programming on Wednesday, which also includes a new Harry Potter TV series.

A UK streamer is yet to be announced, although it is most likely to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW, as Game Of Thrones and other prequel series House Of The Dragon.

Advertisement

News of the new prequel comes following the announcement that filming has begun on season two of House Of The Dragon.

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/PA

It chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House Of The Dragon was well received critically and was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series earlier this year.