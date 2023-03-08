George RR Martin Reveals His One Major Game Of Thrones Gripe Was Fixed In House Of The Dragon

George RR Martin at a House Of The Dragon screening earlier this week Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Game Of Thrones author George R R Martin has admitted he had one major gripe with the TV adaptation of his novels – but the issue was resolved in prequel series House Of The Dragon.

The writer penned the original A Song Of Fire And Ice books on which Game Of Thrones was based, with the Emmy-winning drama airing its divisive final season in 2019.

Speaking at a House Of The Dragon screening on Tuesday, Deadline reported that George revealed he wasn’t all that impressed with the many dragons featured in the first Game Of Thrones series, claiming they “were like all the same”.

However, he added that he was much more taken with how dragons were depicted in the Game Of Thrones TV prequel House Of The Dragon, which began airing last year.

“They had personality,” George claimed. “They came alive. It came as great satisfaction to me.”

It wouldn't be House Of The Dragon without... well... some dragons, would it? HBO

A second season has already been confirmed to be in the works, although fans shouldn’t expect to see it back on their screens until 2024.

While HBO is yet to confirm when filming will begin on series two, it’s been widely reported that production is to resume imminently.

All 10 episodes of House Of The Dragon are available to watch in the UK on the streaming service Now.