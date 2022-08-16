The cast of House Of The Dragon at the show's London premiere Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

With less than a week to go until the debut of House Of The Dragon, it’s understandable that Game Of Thrones fans might be feeling a little nervous about exactly how the new prequel is going to play out.

Fortunately, if the first round of early reviews are anything to go by, then Thrones’ devotees really don’t have anything to worry about.

Advertisement

Monday night saw the London premiere of the long-awaited drama, where its core cast were joined by a host of VIPs and invited media (including HuffPost UK) who were all lucky enough to be among the first in the world to watch the new show.

And while we’ll still have to wait a few more days until the first full reviews are in because of strict embargoes put in place by HBO, those who’ve seen the first episode were allowed to share their first impressions on social media, and the initial reviews are pretty glowing.

So far, early critics have hailed House Of The Dragon as “terrific”, “absolutely brilliant” and “a pleasant surprise after season eight” of Game Of Thrones – although many have also warned that, much like its predecessor, it’s not for the faint of heart:

First eps are hard work - so much narrative paperwork! But I enjoyed House of the Dragon a lot. Review coming soon for the i paper but it looks incredible and enjoyed the allegorical, almost biblical propositions about the pursuit of power. #HouseoftheDragon — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) August 15, 2022

Advertisement

Y’all…. #HouseoftheDragon is WILD. It doesn’t start off slow like #GameOfThrones … they choose violence EARLY.



GIRD YOUR LOINS! pic.twitter.com/WEiTwHmqRm — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) August 16, 2022

Masses of blood, bonking and dragons. No spoilers, but terrific #HouseoftheDragon #sky — alison boshoff (@alisonboshoff) August 15, 2022

#HouseOfTheDragon thoughts:



-Definitely more akin to early Thrones (smaller, grittier battle scenes; great throne room dialogue)

-Not quite sold on Considine, Matt Smith great though

-Dragons look stunning

-Emotional scenes really hit hard

-A pleasant surprise after s8 pic.twitter.com/SAnsoZxoqN — Alex Flood (@aflood63) August 15, 2022

Dracarys! So #Houseofthedragon really wowed me! Important takeaway: this is prime Game of Thrones! The opener does a great job of introducing a whole new cast (all at the premiere) of characters, the world is familiar, but still shocking. It's good to be back! On @NOW and @skytv pic.twitter.com/n70GWPGVgm — Steve May (@SteveMay_UK) August 15, 2022

Advertisement

Pleased to say the first episode of #HouseoftheDragon did not disappoint! I need the rest of the episodes hooked to my veins asap. — Tufayel Ahmed 📚 buy #ThisWayOut, out now! (@tufayel) August 15, 2022

#HouseoftheDragon first ep was excellent - give me Matt Smith in a platinum blonde wig any day pic.twitter.com/NJQgWoVCJf — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) August 15, 2022

House of the Dragon is EPIC. Arguably better than Game of Thrones. — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) August 15, 2022

Advertisement

I really enjoyed the 1st episode of #HouseoftheDragon - as a book reader, it tickled my heart to be immersed in the lore of Westeros again.

I will be watching this show! — Yaya Han (@YayaHan) August 16, 2022

I must add… in true GoT style, there was at least one triggering hard to watch scene. Just… be warned. — Yaya Han (@YayaHan) August 16, 2022

My favourite bit in #HouseOfTheDragon is when Matt Smith loudly shouts “cunt” in the throne room pic.twitter.com/XddhQSyIiX — David Opie (@DavidOpie) August 15, 2022

Set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon introduces a host of new characters vying for the iconic iron throne, with the cast including Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Steve Toussaint.

Advertisement

House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on Sky and Now from Monday 22 August.