With less than a week to go until the debut of House Of The Dragon, it’s understandable that Game Of Thrones fans might be feeling a little nervous about exactly how the new prequel is going to play out.
Fortunately, if the first round of early reviews are anything to go by, then Thrones’ devotees really don’t have anything to worry about.
Monday night saw the London premiere of the long-awaited drama, where its core cast were joined by a host of VIPs and invited media (including HuffPost UK) who were all lucky enough to be among the first in the world to watch the new show.
And while we’ll still have to wait a few more days until the first full reviews are in because of strict embargoes put in place by HBO, those who’ve seen the first episode were allowed to share their first impressions on social media, and the initial reviews are pretty glowing.
So far, early critics have hailed House Of The Dragon as “terrific”, “absolutely brilliant” and “a pleasant surprise after season eight” of Game Of Thrones – although many have also warned that, much like its predecessor, it’s not for the faint of heart:
Set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon introduces a host of new characters vying for the iconic iron throne, with the cast including Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Steve Toussaint.
House Of The Dragon will be available to watch on Sky and Now from Monday 22 August.
