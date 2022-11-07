Gavin Williamson Under Fire From Cabinet Colleague Grant Shapps Over Leaked Texts

Grant Shapps took aim at Gavin Williamson over his leaked text messages Getty

Williamson, a current cabinet office minister, hit out at Liz Truss’s chief whip Wendy Horton complaining that he had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral back in September.

Advertisement

In the messages published by The Sunday Times, the member of the Privy Council said Horton said it looked “very shit” that he hadn’t made the cut.

“It’s very clear how you are going to treat a number of us which is very stupid and you are showing fuck all interest in pulling things together,” Williamson texted.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, business secretary Shapps said he understood the messages were “sent in a moment of frustration” but said it was still “not the right thing to do”.

“Generally, it is much better to write things that you will not live to regret later, particularly with colleagues.

Advertisement

“Writing things which are polite, even if you have a point of view to express, is not unreasonable.

“I don’t think he was right to send them. The prime minister said the same, and I know the party is going through a process of looking at them at the moment.”

Host Kay Burley asked how the business secretary felt about working with someone who felt “it was appropriate to talk to women like that”.

Shapps just said he would not send such texts, adding: “Never send messages you’ll regret in the cold light of day. It was wrong that he sent them.”

"Never send messages you'll regret in the cold light of day".



Business Secretary Grant Shapps says he doesn't think Sir Gavin Williamson was right to send allegedly abusive texts to a former chief whip.#KayBurley https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/D74RjYDj7b — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2022

Despite the furore around the texts, prime minister Rishi Sunak is standing by Williamson, who was sacked from both Boris Johnson and Theresa May’s cabinets.

Advertisement

Then Tory chair Jake Berry told Sunak before he became PM that Morton had submitted a formal complaint to the Conservatives about Williamson’s behaviour.