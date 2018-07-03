Siri Steals The Show In The Commons, 'Heckling' Tory Minister Gavin Williamson

Siri stole the show in the Commons on Tuesday, “heckling” Conservative minister Gavin Williamson as he attempted to deliver a speech on Isis in the Middle East.

The Defence Secretary was updating MPs on the fight against the terror group when a voice coming from his jacket pocket interrupted proceedings.

In what the Mirror suggested was probably the first speech to Parliament by an artificial intelligence assistant, Siri could be heard saying: “Hi Gavin, I found something on the web for: “In Syria, democratic forces supported by…”

The speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, then interrupted the unlikely exchange, announcing to the house that this was “a rum business”.

Williamson replied: “I’m not sure what caused that intervention, but I do apologise for that.

“It is very rare that you’re heckled by your own mobile phone, but on this occasion it is a new parliamentary convention, without a doubt.”

Williamson added that he would continue his speech, “without the help and support of Siri”.

Tuesday’s interjection isn’t the first time Siri has become part of British political debate.

In April, Siri’s voice was heard coming from the pocket of Transport Minister Jo Johnson during an appearance on BBC Question Time.