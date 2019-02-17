Gavin Williamson Rebuked By Former Army Chief For Scuppering China Trade Talks

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has been rebuked by the former head of the army for apparently scuppering UK-China trade talks by threatening to deploy a warship to the Pacific.

General Sir Lord Dannatt said Williamson made a “bad diplomatic move” by announcing the HMS Queen Elizabeth would be sent to an area where Beijing has been involved in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Chancellor Philip Hammond was reportedly due to visit China this weekend but Beijing is said to have pulled out of trade talks after the defence secretary’s comments.

Lord Dannatt said Williamson “oversold” his idea, pointing out that the aircraft carrier was not yet ready for deployment.