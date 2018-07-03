'Gay Conversion Therapy' Banned Under New Government Plans

PA Wire/PA Images The government has banned 'gay conversion therapies' under a plan to improve the lives of gay and transgender people

So-called “gay conversion therapies” are to be banned as part of a 75-point government LGBT action plan to improve the lives of gay and transgender people. The move comes after a national survey of 108,000 members of the LGBT community - the biggest study of its kind in the world - revealed how 2% of respondents had undergone therapy claiming to “cure” their sexuality and a further 5% had been offered it. Responding to the news, Ruth Hunt, chief executive of LGBT campaign group Stonewall, said: “It’s absolutely vital that more is done to stamp out this demeaning and unethical act.”

Stonewall welcomes the news that in light of the results of the government's largest ever survey of #LGBT people, a new action plan will be launched. Hear from our CEO, @ruth_hunt, on the survey, and why the plan is more vital than ever. #ComeOutForLGBT https://t.co/cUYxtiwvx0 July 3, 2018

Hunt said research carried out by the group found one in 10 health and care staff across Britain had witnessed colleagues “express the dangerous belief that someone could be ‘cured’ of same-sex attraction”. “Sadly, this survey reveals that conversion therapy is still happening,” she added. Equalities minister Penny Mordaunt told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “This is very extreme so-called therapy that is there to try and ‘cure’ someone from being gay - of course you can’t cure someone from being gay. In its most extreme form it can involve corrective rape. “That’s very different from psychological services and counselling. It’s pretty unpleasant, some of the results we found, and it shows that there’s more action to do.” Mordaunt said the government is consulting on the best way to implement a ban, adding: “It’s absolutely right that that abhorrent practice has to go.” The government survey also found two-thirds of LGBT people avoid holding hands in public, for fear of negative reactions. Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “shocked” by the survey findings.

I'm proud to publish today our #LGBTActionPlan - setting out concrete steps to help improve lives for LGBT people and eliminate the discrimination and inequality they face: https://t.co/4NJpHuV7fP #Pride2018 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 3, 2018

“That so many people fear the consequences of this simple gesture shows that a society in which we are all treated equally and fairly is still some way off,” she said. Hunt added: “It’s a sad fact that holding hands in public isn’t something same-sex couples do with the ease that carefree love encourages. It’s an act that’s fraught, it’s uncomfortable – the thoughts of ‘are we safe’ overwhelm the moment. “That sense of safety is not something legislation can achieve. That’s for all of us to work towards.” Journalist Patrick Strudwick, who went undercover to expose conversion therapists, said he has “seen, and felt, the damage it does”.

2/ The level of harm and damage done is beyond what you can possibly imagine. I was a journalist. It shouldn’t have affected me. I ended up having neurological episodes – spasms and uncontrollable contortions in my face and other parts of my body. — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) July 3, 2018

11/ I have seen, and felt, the damage it does. After my investigation came out, I was flooded with emails from around the world. They told me about the suicide attempts. I saw the self-harm scars. — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) July 3, 2018

13/ The government needs to understand the scale of conversion therapy. It isn’t just restricted to therapists, it infects a range of religious organisations, often in private. In the end, the very idea needs to be attacked.



Love needs no cure. — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) July 3, 2018