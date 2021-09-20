Gemma Collins' Appearance At The Chelsea Flower Show Was Typically Low Key (Not)

Being a very shy and retiring celebrity, Gemma Collins really wanted to keep things low key as she made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.
Yeah, right.
The GC was on fabulously ridiculous form as she arrived in a show-stealing sustainable outfit at the event.
Gemma was modelling a bejewelled yellow cape, which she complimented with (or clashed with, depending on your point of view) a pink floor-length gown.
The get-up came complete with a collar reminiscent of one sported by Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty and a glass of fizz, natch.
With panto season just around the corner, The GC has now sold it to us that she would be the perfect evil queen in any festive production this Christmas.
See?
Gemma has been showing off her love of gardening on Instagram in recent weeks, as she’s coordinated the transformation of the grounds at her new Essex home.
She recently said on the social media site: “I have found myself becoming such a gardener I am literally obsessed, it really enriches your soul. It’s great for your mind and well being and it is simply magical.”
She added: “For all you youngsters coming up in the world please do get into gardening, you can start at anytime I’ve found it the past year at 40!!!”