Gemma Collins' Appearance At The Chelsea Flower Show Was Typically Low Key (Not)

Being a very shy and retiring celebrity, Gemma Collins really wanted to keep things low key as she made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. Yeah, right. The GC was on fabulously ridiculous form as she arrived in a show-stealing sustainable outfit at the event.

James Veysey/Shutterstock Gemma Collins at the Chelsea Flower Show

Gemma was modelling a bejewelled yellow cape, which she complimented with (or clashed with, depending on your point of view) a pink floor-length gown. The get-up came complete with a collar reminiscent of one sported by Maleficent in Sleeping Beauty and a glass of fizz, natch. With panto season just around the corner, The GC has now sold it to us that she would be the perfect evil queen in any festive production this Christmas.

James Veysey/Shutterstock