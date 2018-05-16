BBC Gemma Collins will be getting her pinny on for 'Celebrity Masterchef'

The GC will be bringing her culinary delights to the hit BBC cookery show when the new series kicks off this summer. And while we have no idea what she will be serving up for judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, we already know from ‘TOWIE’ that she can whip up a mean apple pie. Let us not forget, though, that her last televised culinary escapade left her wondering if she was going to die, after she cut herself while cooking in the ‘CBB’ kitchen.

Gem will be joined on ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ by a whole host of other stars, including her former ‘CBB’ housemate and ex-‘EastEnders’ star John Partridge. Other names confirmed include actors Keith Allen, Chizzy Akudolu, Lisa Maxwell, Anita Harris and Stella Parton; ‘Made In Chlesea’ star Spencer Matthews; TV presenters Michelle Ackerley, Jean Johansson and Jay Blades.

The stars of sport, show business, music and drama taking on the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this summer 🍴☀ #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/amJhuGFRcc — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) May 16, 2018

Singers Carol Decker, Union J’s Josh Cuthbert and The Saturdays’ Frankie Bridge; England cricketer Monty Panesar; World Champion Paralympian Stef Reid and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional AJ Pritchard complete this year’s eclectic line-up. ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ returns to BBC One this summer.