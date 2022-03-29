Gemma Collins Is Making Her Stage Debut In Chicago And OMG How Gloriously Camp

If you thought Gemma Collins couldn’t get any more camp, everyone’s favourite hun has gone and bagged herself a role in a musical.

Not just any musical either – she’s set to tread the boards in Chicago.

The former TOWIE star will be playing the role of Mama Morton, made famous by Queen Latifah in the 2002 film adaptation of the stage show.

It means The GC will get to show off her pipes with one of the show’s most iconic musical numbers, When You’re Good To Mama.

On Tuesday, Gemma announced she would be joining the touring production of the musical and described her casting as “the proudest achievement of my life”.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she also revealed her former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Darren Day had been offering her words of encouragement ahead of her stage debut.

As she thanked many people who had helped her “on this journey”, she added in reference to one of her most infamous CBB quotes: “Also Claustrophobic Darren for encouraging me all the way.”