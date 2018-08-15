A former Italian football player has told of his disbelief at surviving the Genoa bridge collapse that felt like an “apocalypse” unfolding before his eyes.

Davide Capello, a goalkeeper who used to play for Serie A side Cagliari, emerged from the rubble alive after plunging off the 150ft (45m) high Morandi viaduct on Monday in an incident that has so far claimed 37 lives.

Around a dozen people remained hospitalised in a serious condition on Wednesday as hundreds of rescuers continued to search for three missing people.