Emergency workers in the Italian city of Genoa were still at work on Wednesday, clearing wrecked vehicles and debris following the deadly collapse of a major road bridge.

The 51-year-old structure collapsed in driving rain on Tuesday, killing at least 35 people and injuring 15 others.

“The latest official number is 35 but we can’t rule out it could rise further,” a spokeswoman for the police in Genoa said in the force’s most recent update, hinting the number of fatalities could still increase.