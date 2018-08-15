Emergency workers in the Italian city of Genoa were still at work on Wednesday, clearing wrecked vehicles and debris following the deadly collapse of a major road bridge.
The 51-year-old structure collapsed in driving rain on Tuesday, killing at least 35 people and injuring 15 others.
“The latest official number is 35 but we can’t rule out it could rise further,” a spokeswoman for the police in Genoa said in the force’s most recent update, hinting the number of fatalities could still increase.
Apocalyptic images of the scene showed dozens of cars crumpled alongside smashed concrete and asphalt.
Authorities said at least 30 cars and three heavy vehicles were on the 80-metre (260ft) section of the span when it came down in an industrial area filled with warehouses.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
Hundreds of rescue workers and canine crews were on the scene, using heavy equipment and dogs to search for possible survivors.
What caused the Morandi Bridge to fall remains unknown, but early speculation focused on the structural weakness of the span.
Witnesses reported hearing a roar as the bridge collapsed in torrential rain during midday traffic on the eve of a major holiday that sees most Italians abandoning cities for beaches and mountains.
The disaster, on a major interchange connecting Genoa and other northern cities with beaches in eastern Liguria into France, focused attention on Italy’s aging infrastructure, particularly its concrete bridges and viaducts built in the postwar boom of the 1950s and 1960s.
Prosecutors said they were opening an investigation but had not identified any targets.