Motorway operator had been carrying out maintenance on the bridge

11 fatalities confirmed

Up to 20 vehicles affected by collapse

A motorway bridge has collapsed during torrential rainfall near the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing at least 11 people.

Initial reports said “dozens” were feared killed, and the Italian interior ministry has confirmed 11 fatalities. At least one person is said to have been rescued alive from the rubble.

Italy’s Transport Minister, Danilo Toninelli, said in a tweet that he was “following with great apprehension.