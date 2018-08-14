- Motorway operator had been carrying out maintenance on the bridge
- 11 fatalities confirmed
- Up to 20 vehicles affected by collapse
A motorway bridge has collapsed during torrential rainfall near the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing at least 11 people.
Initial reports said “dozens” were feared killed, and the Italian interior ministry has confirmed 11 fatalities. At least one person is said to have been rescued alive from the rubble.
Italy’s Transport Minister, Danilo Toninelli, said in a tweet that he was “following with great apprehension.
Restructuring work on the Morandi bridge, which was built in the 1960s, was carried out in 2016 and Italy’s Autostrade, a motorway operator, said it had been carrying out further maintenance work to strengthen the road foundations on the flyover bridge on Tuesday.
“The works and state of the viaduct were under constant monitoring and supervision,” the company said in a statement. “The causes of the collapse will be thoroughly investigated as soon it is be safe to access the site.”
An witness told Sky Italia television he saw “eight or nine” vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an “apocalyptic scene”.
It was later confirmed at least 20 vehicles had been involved. Train services were also disrupted.
Fire fighters told the Associated Press there are concerns about gas lines.
Images circulating on Italian media show the highway through the city with a large section missing.
Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped on the bridge just meters short of the gaping hole in the bridge.