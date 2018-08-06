Two trucks colliding on a motorway in northern Italy sent a ball of fire and billowing black smoke into the sky on Monday.
At least two people have been killed and more than 60 were injured, according to local media.
Police said they had closed off the road where the crash took place, as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.
Italian media said a truck carrying cars collided on a bridge with another tanker truck containing explosive materials. The news agency ANSA said the tanker was carrying liquefied petroleum gas.
Part of the bridge collapsed and the resulting explosion and fire spread to a carpark below the bridge, where several other vehicles caught fire and exploded.
A video shot from a parked car at the moment of the explosion appeared to show someone being engulfed by flames when the tanker exploded.
Italy’s firefighters tweeted that they have sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.
Italian news channel Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.
In a separate incident on Monday, 12 migrant labourers died in the southern Italian region of Puglia when the van they were traveling in smashed into a lorry.
