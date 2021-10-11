George Clooney Brands Donald Trump A 'Knucklehead’ As He Rules Out A Political Career For Himself

George Clooney has labelled former US president Donald Trump a “knucklehead”, after ruling out the prospect of entering politics himself.
The Gravity actor said there are “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the States following Trump’s presidency during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.
“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” he said.
He added that Trump “is going to be a factor for a while” in the US.
“It’s so funny because [Trump] was just this knucklehead,” he said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls.
“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.”
The actor added: “He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country.
“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”
The 60-year-old actor also said he would not consider a political career himself because he would like to “have a nice life”.
He said: “I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.
“If we have our health, which we do… and I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love.
“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80, and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”
It’s not the first time the Hollywood star has criticised Trump. In January he spoke out following the Capitol Hill riots, saying it was “devastating” to watch the seat of American democracy being ransacked.
He said: “This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”