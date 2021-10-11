George Clooney Brands Donald Trump A 'Knucklehead’ As He Rules Out A Political Career For Himself

George Clooney has labelled former US president Donald Trump a “knucklehead”, after ruling out the prospect of entering politics himself.

The Gravity actor said there are “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the States following Trump’s presidency during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” he said.

He added that Trump “is going to be a factor for a while” in the US.

“It’s so funny because [Trump] was just this knucklehead,” he said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls.

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.”

The actor added: “He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country.

“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”