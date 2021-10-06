Amal Clooney has claimed her actor husband George has banned her from watching his short-lived stint as Batman.
The Oscar-winning star had just one big-screen outing as the Dark Knight, appearing in the critically-panned Batman & Robin back in 1997.
Batman stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are currently set to appear alongside one another in the new film The Flash, and when Variety asked why George wouldn’t be joining them, he had a very blunt response.
“They didn’t ask me,” he said. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by.”
“He won’t let me watch it,” Amal then claimed, which George then confirmed to be the case, insisting: “There are certain films I just go… I’m afraid I want my wife to have some respect for me.”
Amal then added that Batman & Robin is “on the banned list” in their household, but pointed out that their four-year-old twins “are gonna want to watch it” later down the line.
“When your four-year-old kid goes ‘this sucks’, that would be really painful,” George joked.
Although Batman & Robin was rubbished upon its release, parts of it have stood the test of time, namely Uma Thurman’s (extremely camp) performance as the villain Poison Ivy.
The film also starred Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Robin, Batgirl and Mr Freeze, respectively.
Since George hung up his cape after just one film, the comic book hero has been portrayed on screen by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, with Robert Pattinson set to take the lead in the new film The Batman, slated for release next year.