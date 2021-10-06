Amy Sussman via Getty Images Amal and George Clooney

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock George Clooney took the lead in Batman & Robin

“He won’t let me watch it,” Amal then claimed, which George then confirmed to be the case, insisting: “There are certain films I just go… I’m afraid I want my wife to have some respect for me.” Amal then added that Batman & Robin is “on the banned list” in their household, but pointed out that their four-year-old twins “are gonna want to watch it” later down the line. “When your four-year-old kid goes ‘this sucks’, that would be really painful,” George joked.

Don’t expect to see George Clooney’s take on Batman in the upcoming “Flash” crossover movie: “They didn’t ask me. When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way... I did have great nipples. It was winter all the time.” https://t.co/TSDj1x7oD8pic.twitter.com/Sbjp1OeE8u — Variety (@Variety) October 4, 2021