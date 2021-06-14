Maya Rudolph Recalls Mortifying First Encounter With George Clooney At The Oscars

Maya Rudolph has admitted she may have been a bit overfamiliar with George Clooney when she met him for the first time at the Oscars.

The Bridesmaids star revealed she “genuinely lost her mind” during her first time at the Academy Awards, after spotting George in the crowd and going straight in for a hug – despite them never having met.

“The first time I went to the Oscars, when we walked into the theatre, I saw George Clooney in front of me,” she told Empire magazine.

“And I put my arms open wide like I was seeing an old friend, thinking in my mind that I knew him.”