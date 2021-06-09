Jessica Chastain looks a million miles from her usual self in the trailer for the new film The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. The Oscar nominee takes the lead in the upcoming biopic of real-life evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker who rose to prominence in the 1970s and 80s, and later became embroiled in scandal. In a newly-released trailer for the new film, unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that Jessica underwent a staggering transformation to play Tammy Faye, with the aid of prosthetics and elaborate makeup.

Searchlight Pictures Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker

But Jessica isn’t the only one who’s gone through a transformation for the film. Joining her in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye is Andrew Garfield, who portrays Tammy Faye’s husband Jim Bakker, and as you can see, the British actor also looks markedly different in the first-look trailer.

Searchlight Pictures Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain are unrecognisable in the newly-released trailer

A press release for the film teases: “In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance andprosperity. “Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. “However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.”