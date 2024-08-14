George Clooney Has Choice Words For Another Former Collaborator After Telling Tarantino To 'F*** Off'

George Clooney via Associated Press

It turns out George Clooney was just getting fired up when he told Quentin Tarantino to “fuck off” during a recent interview.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner made headlines when he spoke about the Pulp Fiction filmmaker during an interview with British GQ.

“Quentin said some shit about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” the Ocean’s Eleven star admitted.

“He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’. He goes, ‘he’s not a movie star’.

“And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a [George Clooney] movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career’. So now I’m like, all right, dude, fuck off. I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit.”

Quentin Tarantino via Associated Press

However, later in the same interview, George had more choice words for a very different prolific director.

Explaining he wanted to collaborate with “people who like what they do”, George added: “The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot.

“And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I’m going to have a miserable fuck like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell’.”

“It’s not worth it,” George insisted. “Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product.”

David O. Russell via Associated Press

As George mentioned, he previously worked with David O Russell on the dark comedy Three Kings, in which he appeared alongside Ice Cube and Mark Wahlberg.

The Gravity star has previously made no secret of the tumultuous nature of his relationship with the director, telling Entertainment Weekly: “Will I work with David ever again? Absolutely not. Never. Do I think he’s tremendously talented, and do I think he should be nominated for Oscars? Yeah.”