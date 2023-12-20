George Clooney Says There Are ‘Not Enough Drugs In The World’ To Make Him Suit Up As Batman Again

George Clooney picture alliance via Getty Images

It looks like there won’t be any more rubber nipples in George Clooney’s future.

Nearly 30 years after donning the famous Batsuit embellished with nipples in 1997’s Batman & Robin, and just months after his cameo in this year’s The Flash, the Oscar winner gave a hilarious reply when asked what it would take for him to play the caped crusader again.

“I don’t think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back there,” George jokingly told Entertainment Tonight last week in regards to suiting up as the dark hero again.

As for how Warner Bros. convinced him to make a brief appearance in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller, the actor explained that his return stirred a ruckus.

“There was such a clamour for me to come back as [Batman],” George said.

“I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’” George quipped, nodding to the infamous detail on his supersuit. “And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

George Clooney's "Batman & Robin" costume complete with the "bat nipples." Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Speaking of those cringey bat nipples, Batman & Robin director Tim Burton slammed Warner Bros. over George’s Batman suit design last year while speaking with Empire magazine.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I’m too weird, I’m too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go fuck yourself.’ Seriously. So, yeah, I think that’s why I didn’t end up [doing a third film]...” Tim said of the film studio replacing him with Joel Schumacher as the franchise’s director.

Tim previously directed 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, which starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

Back in October 2021, the From Dusk Till Dawn star doubled down on not wanting to revisit his superhero days, admitting that he won’t even let his wife, Amal Clooney, or their 6-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, watch the flick.

“There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me,’” he told Variety at the time.