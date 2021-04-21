George Floyd's Family Reacts To Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict

After 10 hours of deliberation, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd, a verdict Floyd’s family met with relief and calls for justice for Black Americans. “The world has seen his life be extinguished, and I could do nothing but watch,” Philonise Floyd, one of George’s brothers, said during a news conference on Tuesday. “Especially in that courtroom, over and over and over again, as my brother was murdered.” “We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle,” he added. “I’m not just fighting for George anymore, I’m fighting for everybody around this world. Today we are able to breathe again.”

KEREM YUCEL via Getty Images Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump with the family of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Terrence Floyd, another one of George’s brothers, said it was a monumental moment “to be a Floyd.” “Every day of my life I will salute him because he showed me how to be strong, he showed me how to be respectful,” he said. “I’m gonna miss him, but now I know he’s in history.” Rodney Floyd, another brother, said the verdict had “no colour barrier.” “This is for everyone who’s been held down and pinned down,” he said. “We all stand together in unity.” Philonise bowed his head in prayer before the verdict was read, saying later that he had been praying for justice. “I was just praying they would find him guilty,” he told CBS Minnesota after the conviction. “As an African American, we usually never get justice.”

George Floyd's brother Philonise says Emmett Till was "the first George Floyd"



