George Michael’s Ex Says Singer Suffered With Constant Insecurities About His Looks

Kenny Goss and George Michael during George Michael's "A Different Story" Gala London Screening at Curzon Mayfair in London, Great Britain.

George Michael’s ex-boyfriend has spoken out about his long-term relationship with the star for the first time in five years.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Kenny Goss – who dated George between 1996 and 2009 – revealed the singer suffered from constant insecurities about his looks.

“I don’t think he ever thought he had a good-looking moment in his life,” Kenny revealed.

“I always tried to remind him or tell him, you know, ‘You look really good today. You’re a handsome man’. It was very difficult for him… People would think he would have a much higher sense of, ‘Hey, I’m a good looking guy’.

“I’ll never forget, we’d probably been together two weeks or maybe three. He came home and he said, ‘Darling, what’s good looking about me?’. He said, someone said you were better looking at me… There were so many things I should have said, but I said your lips. [I should have said] everything… I mean, you know, he was always voted most handsome in the world, all these different things.”

He added: “But what he did know was that he was a talented man, and a good songwriter. I mean he was a good man. He was one of the most wonderful men in the world.”

George Michael and partner Kenny Goss during "George Michael: A Different Story'' Tokyo Premiere at Bunkamura in Tokyo, Japan.

The Careless Whisper singer died at his home on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. An autopsy later found the cause of death to be heart disease.

The Texan told Piers that he constantly worried about the singer when they were together, which he said George “hated”.

“We all expected him to die,” Kenny admitted. “I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him. Honestly, he hated the fact that I worried about him so much.

“What’s the line he says in one of his songs? He says, ‘I can see it in your eyes when you look at me that way, it tears me in two’. And it really did. I just didn’t know what to do.”

He added: “What I always do notice, is there was a lot longer time that I was incredibly happy with him than I was worried with him. He always said that I saved his life. I think that’s a bit much but I really did try.

“George was one of the most honest people I’ve ever met. and sometimes he almost used honesty as a weapon. I mean weapon as ‘I’m going to tell you this, I need to tell you this. I’ve done something you need to know’. And so, you always got the truth from him. Absolutely.”

Last year, it was reported that Kenny had ended a lengthy legal battle with George’s estate and agreed a settlement after he was allegedly left out of the singer’s will.