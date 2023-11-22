George R R Martin Amy Sussman/GA via Getty Images

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says he’s in limbo when it comes to writing the next novel in his series, The Winds Of Winter.

While appearing on the Bangcast podcast earlier this month, Martin admitted that he’s having trouble finishing up the sixth novel in his A Song of Ice And Fire series, which he’s been working on since 2010.

“I’m 12 years late on this damn novel, and I’m struggling with it,” he said. “I have like 1,100 pages written, but I still have hundreds more pages to go. It’s a big mother of a book for whatever reason. Maybe I should’ve started writing smaller books when I began this, but it’s tough.”

The acclaimed author added: “That’s the main thing that dominates most of my working life.”

Martin’s update comes just four months after he confidently told fans in a blog post that he had been writing “almost every day” and “making steady progress”.

In the blog post, the writer then jokingly issued a disclaimer that he wasn’t working “as fast as I would like” and “certainly not as fast as YOU would like,” but noted that he was making “progress nonetheless”.

