Emilia Clarke Names One Key Factor That Made Filming A Sex Scene With Kit Harington So Awkward

Emilia Clarke has revealed there was one key reason her first Game Of Thrones sex scene with Kit Harington made for a pretty awkward day on set.

The two actors played Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the award-winning fantasy drama, whose paths finally crossed in the season seven, culminating in the two embarking on a romance (not realising, Game Of Thrones being Game Of Thrones, that they were actually blood relatives).

However, during a recent Comic Con panel, Emilia admitted that her first love scene with Kit was a pretty awkward day on set – thanks to the presence of her real-life brother, who worked as part of the camera department at the time.

“I do remember the day, our sex scene day, and my brother was there,” she recalled. “My brother was in the camera department and he was on set that day.

“It was literally like, ‘Mate! You’ve got to get him out of here. He’s not allowed to be here!’.”

Game Of Thrones came to a divisive end after its eighth season in 2019, and since then, Emilia has gone on to star in the festive rom-com Last Christmas and the Marvel drama Secret Invasion.

Fans of the fantasy show have also been treated to the spin-off prequel House Of The Dragon, which explores the complicated lineage of the Targaryen family.