Pedro Pascal has shared that fans’ most frequent request when posing for selfies with him in the early years of his career led to some pretty grim side effects.

As fans of the hit fantasy series will know, Oberyn met a rather grisly end during Game Of Thrones’ fourth season, infamously having his eyes gouged out by Gregor Clegane.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s latest Drama Actors roundtable, Pedro shared with his peers that “because of Game Of Thrones and the way my character died… people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes”.

He went on to note that while he was initially “so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show” that he was happy to oblige, he eventually had a change of heart for a very good reason.

“And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection,” Pedro added with a laugh.

Since the success of The Mandalorian, though, Pedro has had an altogether different – although still every bit as unusual – request from the fans he meets.

He told Graham Norton earlier this year: “People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from The Mandalorian] for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice.