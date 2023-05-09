George R R Martin Updates Fans On Game Of Thrones Prequels And Spin-Offs Amid Writers' Strike

George R R Martin Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Game Of Thrones creator George R R Martin has given fans an update on where the various TV adaptations of his work stand following the current writers’ strike taking place in America.

Last week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced its first strike in 15 years, with the union stating that conditions for writers on TV shows had massively diminished following the rise of streaming.

Writers are calling for higher minimum pay, more writers per show and less exclusivity on single projects, among other conditions.

On Monday, George shared a post on his “Not A Blog” site, writing that while the strike is not what any “writer with an ounce of sense” would want, the WGA had been given “no choice” by “the producers and the studios and the networks and the streamers”.

The writers' strike is on.



“I am not in LA, so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988,” the author said. “But I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild.”

He continued: “Many of you will be wondering, rightfully, about the impact of the strike on my own shows.”

After pointing out that post-production was almost complete on the second season of Dark Winds, and that another show he’d worked on would not be going ahead, he turned his attention to Game Of Thrones’ various spin-offs and prequels.

“The writers’ room on A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has closed for the duration [of the strike],” George explained. “Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.

“Across the ocean, the second season of House Of The Dragon started filming on 11 April and will continue in London and Wales. The scripts for the eight [season two] episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began.

“Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions.”

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon Ollie Upton/PA

He concluded: “The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons.”

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” they said. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.