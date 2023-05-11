Serial liar Representative George Santos’ (Republican, New York) hometown newspaper hit the controversial freshman congressman with a stinging front page on Thursday.
After Santos was arraigned on 13 federal counts relating to fraud and money laundering, the New York Daily News responded with this cover:
The tabloid published a photograph of Santos leaving a Long Island courthouse next to someone carrying a sign bearing the single word, “LIES.”
“Liar Under Fed Fire,” read the main headline.
Santos on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included accusations he pocketed $25,000 (almost £20,000) in campaign donations for himself and received pandemic-related unemployment benefits while earning a $120,000 (more than £95,000) salary.
The congressman, who following his 2022 election victory was found to have made up multiple claims about his background, dismissed the allegations as a “witch hunt” and vowed to continue his bid for reelection next year.