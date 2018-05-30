An elderly German woman left more than half a million pounds to the Tories in her will – despite being virtually unknown to the party or her local Conservative MP.

Gerda Winder, 86, who died in a care home in Essex on April 5 last year, donated £582,358 to the Tories as a dying gift.

Yet despite being such a keen supporter of the party, her local Colchester MP, Will Quince, and other local activists knew her by name only – and had no idea she was preparing to make such a large donation.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Quince, first elected to the Commons in 2015, described the payout as “incredible”, adding: “A lot of people knew of her, but not much about her.

“I don’t know much about her. Clearly she must have been a keen supporter of the party.”