'Get A Grip: Starmer Tells Sunak To Boot Out Tory 'Extremists' After Lee Anderson Row

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer during the State Opening of Parliament last November. LEON NEAL via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has told Rishi Sunak to “get a grip” and boot out the “extremists” in his party.

The Labour leader hit out just hours after former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson was suspended over “Islamophobic” comments he made about Sadiq Khan.

He said the London mayor, who is Muslim, had “given our capital city away to his mates”.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss has also come under fire for spreading conspiracy theories and failing to call out former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon after he described far-right activist Tommy Robinson as a “hero”.

And Suella Braverman was condemned for claiming that “Islamists” are now running the country in the wake of last Wednesday’s chaotic Gaza debate in the Commons.

Starmer said: “It’s right that Lee Anderson has lost the whip after his appalling racist and Islamophobic outburst against Sadiq Khan.

“But what does it say about the prime minister’s judgment that he made Lee Anderson deputy chairman of his party?

“Whether it is Liz Truss staying silent on Tommy Robinson or Suella Braverman’s extreme rhetoric, Rishi Sunak’s weakness means Tory MPs can act with impunity.

“This isn’t just embarrassing for the Conservative Party, it emboldens the worst forces in our politics.

“Rishi Sunak needs to get a grip and take on the extremists in his party. The Tories may be getting more and more desperate as the election approaches, but Rishi Sunak has a responsibility to stop this slide into ever more toxic rhetoric.”

In his first public comments since Anderson’s suspension, the prime minister warned of British politics becoming more polarised - but made mention of his party’s former deputy chair.

He said: “The events of recent weeks are but the latest in an emerging pattern which should not be tolerated.

“Legitimate protests hijacked by extremists to promote and glorify terrorism, elected representatives verbally threatened and physically, violently targeted and anti-semitic tropes beamed onto our own parliament building.”

