Clean Air Day is a chance to find out more about air pollution and to help make our environment cleaner for everyone, so there’s no reason why kids can’t get involved too.

In aid of the day, children at Rosary Catholic Primary School in Birmingham have become activists for clean air after they discovered the pollution at their school was at illegal levels.

With help from Friends of the Earth, the school’s eco group tested the air for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at two different locations around the school. Once they had their results, the pupils sent their data to local MPs and councillors to demand action against air pollution.

“The test results have shown that the air pollution around the school is well in excess of legal limits, and it’s really made us stop and think about the air we breathe,” said Joe Perkins, a teacher at the school.

“It’s been hugely rewarding to teach the pupils all about what affects air quality – we’re seeing the next generation of environmental activists at work!”