Port Talbot has been named as the most polluted place in the country.

The steel town is the worst affected in a list of some 47 UK towns and cities that are either at or have broken the World Health Organisation’s annual limit of 10 micrograms per cubic metre.

The figures are part of the WHO’s newly update ambient air quality database that includes air pollution readings for some 4,300 cities spanning over 100 countries.

The new figures were released by the WHO along with the revelation that a staggering 9 out of 10 people around the world are still breathing polluted air, causing around 7 million deaths around the globe every year.

Port Talbot was found to have almost double the limit on fine particle air pollution levels, recording 18 micrograms per cubic metre. Closely followed behind Port Talbot was Scunthorpe, Salford and Sandy all three of which had levels of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.