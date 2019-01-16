‘Ghostbusters’ is to get yet another sequel, director Jason Reitman has confirmed.
Jason – whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original ‘Ghostbusters’ – revealed the news that he will helm a new instalment on Twitter.
He wrote: “Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20.”
Jason also shared a link to a story by Entertainment Weekly, in which he disclosed more information about the new film.
“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” he explained. “I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.
“This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”
It’s not yet known who will be among the cast, including whether original stars like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will be reprising their roles from the first two films.
‘Ghostbusters’ was first released in 1984, with a sequel coming five years later.
More recently, a female-led reboot was met with a mixed reception upon its release in 2016, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.
Shortly before its release, it was reported back in 2015 that a second ‘Ghostbusters’ remake was in the works, with Channing Tatum tipped to take on one of the leading roles.
Director Ivan Reitman told Deadline at the time: “We want to expand the ‘Ghostbusters’ universe in ways that will include different films, TV shows, merchandise, all things that are part of modern filmed entertainment.
“Paul Feig’s film will be the first version of that… He’s got four of the funniest women in the world, and there will be other surprises to come. The second film has a wonderful idea that builds on that.
“It’s just the beginning of what I hope will be a lot of wonderful movies.”