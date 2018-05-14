British rapper Giggs has hit back at Piers Morgan, after the TV personality endorsed stop-and-search police measures during Monday’s (14 May) ‘Good Morning Britain’. Giggs took issue with the former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge after he said: “You’ve only got to worry about stop-and-search if you’re carrying something. Haven’t you? “If 90% of the knife crime in this capital city right now is being conducted by young, black gang members, what is wrong with stopping young black youths who look like they might be in a gang?”

Steve Meddle/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Piers Morgan

In an impassioned post on his Instagram page, Giggs branded the presenter a “pussyole”, writing: “You don’t give a fuck about young black youths or [whether] they kill each other or not you prat. “You never see c***s like Piers Morgan celebrating ‘young black youths that look like they are in gangs’ when we are successful, or break records, or win awards, and so on. But as soon as there is something negative happening and some controversy for you to talk about, you wanna talk about us, or say what you think should be happening.”

Ollie Millington via Getty Images Giggs

Highlighting the language Piers used, Giggs continued: “What the fuck do know about looking like ‘your in a gang’. What exactly does that look like anyway you prick, my son is not in a gang, and is a very good kid, but he still wears a tracksuit with a hood, and may ‘look like he’s in a gang’ too. Should he be terrorised by police as well?” He added: “Have you yourself ever experienced the traumas or violations, and a lot of the time ABUSE OF POWER of ‘being stopped and search because you look like…’. Fuckin mug.” Urging Piers to stick to topics he’s more well-versed in, the London-born star concluded: “Don’t act like you care about us you punk, go and discuss Madonna or Caitlyn Jenner, and stop PRETENDING to give a fuck about the streets u prick.”

A post shared by GIGGS (@officialgiggs) on May 13, 2018 at 10:17pm PDT

Piers recently took a lot of heat for his critique of the Met Gala, comparing the Catholicism-influenced fashions to cultural appropriation, also facing a backlash from ‘GMB’ viewers over a joke he made about the #MeToo movement. ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.