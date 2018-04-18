Piers Morgan Attempts To Explain His ‘Freakishly Smooth Forehead’... But His Wife Has Her Own Theory

When Piers Morgan returned to ‘Good Morning Britain’ on Monday, many viewers - and his co-host Susanna Reid - were quick to point out how refreshed he looked. Piers had taken a few weeks out from the ITV breakfast show and returned looking - dare we say it? - more youthful than when he was last sat behind the ‘GMB’ desk.

Rex Piers Morgan

Cue rather a lot of speculation about whether the 53-year-old presenter had received a little surgical help in attaining his radiant new look - or was it simply down to the lighting in the new ITV studios? Co-host Susanna Reid even took a mini-cam to his forehead, admitting it looked “surgically smooth”...

Some people seem to think our fresh-faced @piersmorgan has had a bit of work done on his face, so we've brought in a mini-cam this morning for a closer look... pic.twitter.com/JasKxykXtK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 18, 2018

Now Piers has attempted to explain matters, insisting it’s all a combination of not having to get up before the crack of dawn and plenty of R&R in the California sunshine. During an interview on Wednesday’s ‘Lorraine’, he said: “The difference is I went to LA for three and a half weeks, and suddenly I’m not getting out of bed too early. I get up, I look at palm trees in the 75 degree heat, I have a nice thirty length swim, I might then do a bit of spinning on my spinning bike. “I then go for a walk in Beverly Hills and then you can eat as much cheese and drink as much wine as you like because by then you’re a lean mean machine.” Hmmmm.

Rex Lorraine Kelly compared Piers to a "boiled egg".

However, Pier’s wife Celia Walden has a completely different theory about her husband’s “freakishly smooth forehead”. During the same interview, Celia called into the show to offer her take, saying: “I have a theory about Piers’ freakishly smooth forehead and that is that his ego is so large it’s actually pushing outwards and plumping out the skin from within. “I’m yet to get a dermatologist to substantiate this but I’m pretty sure that’s what is going on.” But what do you think? There’s only one way to find out...