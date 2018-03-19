Piers Morgan has come under fire on social media for making light of the #MeToo movement during Monday’s (19 March) ‘Good Morning Britain’. During the live broadcast, the host read out a tweet from ‘The Chase’ presenter Bradley Walsh, suggesting that he and co-anchor Susanna Reid reminded him of Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in ‘Moonlighting’. A promotional image of the two actors then flashed up on screen, to which Piers suggested he and Susanna should recreate the image.

ITV Piers attempts to get Susanna to pose with him

He commented to Susanna: “Come on, come on, you know you want to. “Come on, dangle your little arm around me, you know you want to. We’ve got to try and recreate it, come on. “You’re allowed to. I’m not going to ‘#MeToo’ you! Come on. You’re allowed to touch me in the workplace, come on.” However, some viewers took issue with the distasteful way he phrased his attempted joke, with many criticising him for making light of a topic as serious as #MeToo in front of millions of ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers.

was it just me who thought that @piersmorgan’s #MeToo joke was v v inappropriate and uncomfortable ?? — caleb✨ (@bvstednblve) March 19, 2018

Wow. A cheap #metoo comment by Piers on Good Morning Britain this morning. — Portia Tasmin Hewins (@Pikachu6393) March 19, 2018

Piers Morgan just now on trying to get Susannah Reid to put her arm round him: “come on, I’m not going to #metoo you”. This guy is still on TV? What the actual fuck? #pisstake — Cara Dobbing (@Caradobbing) March 19, 2018

@GMB first time I've ever seen your show. Does @piersmorgan creep this much over Susannah Reid every time? Pesters her to pose in a pic and put her arm round him..."Don't worry I'm not going to #metoo you" — B (@benfelluk) March 19, 2018

Did Piers Morgan actually just mock #MeToo? 😳🙈 — Kirsty (@kirstypatriciax) March 19, 2018

@piersmorgan has the cheek to call himself a feminist and then made thst vile #MeToo joke. Disgusting. @GMB he should apologise live on air for That. — Peter Harrison (@FinalHorcrux94) March 19, 2018

Poor taste again poor timing again NO APOLOGY AGAIN FROM GMB BOSSES 👎💩GMB viewers criticise Piers for "vile" #MeToo joke https://t.co/xWWp664LJE — Kevin Gaynor (@KevinGaynor4) March 19, 2018

The rise to prominence of the #MeToo movement came at the end of last year, when accusations of sexual harassment against a number of key figures in Hollywood began dominating the headlines. People who have themselves been the victims of sexual harassment began using the hashtag in an attempt to keep the conversation going, and show that anyone can be on the receiving end of sexual misconduct. Since then, the ‘Time’s Up’ initiative has been set up, and has raised millions of dollars in a short space of time to help cover legal fees for the victims of sexual harassment in the workplace across all industries. ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.