Gigi Hadid attends a British Vogue party in 2022.

Shortly after news broke on Tuesday that Gigi Hadid had been arrested for “possession of ganja” while visiting the Cayman Islands last week, the model decided to post an Instagram slideshow of herself and a few buds living the high life for the duration of their Caribbean vacation.

Gigi captioned a slideshow brimming with bikini pics and snaps of delicious-looking food with five words that implied the arrest was anything but a buzzkill.

“All’s well that ends well,” she wrote alongside a sunset emoji.

A customs screen discovered “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in Gigi’s luggage shortly after she landed by private aircraft at Owen Roberts International Airport in the Caymans on 10 July, according to local news site Cayman Marl Road.

The outlet reported that Gigi’s stash was “relatively small” and “seemingly for personal consumption”.

The model was arrested on charges of “suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja”. Gigi was sent to a detention facility and bailed out. Two days later, she pleaded guilty when she was formally charged, and paid a $1,000 (£770) fine.

Most of Gigi’s Instagram followers appreciated her chill attitude about the whole fiasco.

“Respect Button For Gigi Hadid,” wrote one commenter, while another wrote: ”She winning the idgaf war lmao.”

“I like to imagine she’s posting this while getting bailed out,” joked a commenter.

Yet, some felt her post’s vibe wasn’t that dope.

“Girl after being arrested for drugs and released with money,” wrote a follower who got nearly 7,000 likes.

A spokesperson for Gigi Hadid told HuffPost in a statement that the model “was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a Medical license” and said medical weed has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.