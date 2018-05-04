Gigi Hadid Apologises For Vogue Italia Cover After 'Blackface' Accusations

Gigi Hadid has apologised for her latest Vogue Italia cover shoot, which prompted outrage due to her altered appearance that commenters said was racially insensitive and likened to “blackface”.

Supermodel Hadid responded to this by stating on her Twitter that her control of the shoot was “non existent in terms of creative direction” and “ends completely when [she] leaves the set”.

“Please know that things would have been different if my control of the situation was different,” she wrote.

“Regardless, I want to apologise because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future.

“There are real issues regarding representation in fashion - it’s our responsibility to acknowledge those issues and communicate through them to work towards a more diverse industry.”