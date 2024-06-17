Gilmore Girls Fans In The UK Just Got Some Very Exciting Streaming News

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham in character as Rory and Lorelai Gilmore CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

With the summer weather here in the UK showing no sign of sticking around, you’d be forgiven if you’re already planning your autumn aesthetic for 2024.

And you definitely won’t be the only one looking forward to that time of year – with ITV revealing it has acquired the most autumnal of all shows.

Yes, Gilmore Girls is coming to ITVX.

While the much-loved show has long been available to watch on Netflix, this marks the first time Gilmore Girls will be available to watch on one of the UK’s free catch-up services.

All seven seasons of the original show will be coming to the platform from Thursday 4 July.

ITV’s head of content acquisitions said in a statement released on Monday morning: “We’re over the moon to be bringing Stars Hollow to audiences in July.

“The Gilmore Girls’ enduring popularity has been amazing to follow over the years and we hope that many more discover it next month on ITVX”.

Starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy and Kelly Bishop, Gilmore Girls originally aired between 2000 and 2006, featuring cameos from Chad Michael Murray, Jon Hamm, Leslie Odom Jr and Jane Lynch.

It was revived by Netflix in 2014 for the four-part miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, with each episode checking in on the characters for one of the four seasons.