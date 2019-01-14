‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice has finally confirmed that he and finalist Ashley Roberts are romantically involved.

Giovanni and Ashley – who both competed in the most recent series of ‘Strictly’, but were not partnered together – were heavily rumoured to have begun dating during last year’s run, but both shot down this suggestion on more than one occasion.

However, the rumour mill started up once again when they were snapped on holiday together over New Year, ringing in 2019 in the US.

Although he kept his comments brief (monosyllabic is probably the word, actually), Giovanni did confirm to presenter Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning that they were an item.