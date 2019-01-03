HuffPost UK Kevin discusses Craig's harsh critiques during the 'Strictly' final

Kevin has now revealed that after the final – which saw the public crown him and Stacey as the new winners – he had words with Craig at the after-party, but fortunately they ended things on a friendly note. He told OK! magazine: “[Craig] always seems to come down on my partner and me in the final, so I was like ‘no, not again!’ “But I saw him at the wrap party afterwards and I was like, ‘Craig, man, you were killing us there,’ and he just laughed.” Stacey added: “He was on great form – as good as gold.”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Craig Revel Horwood