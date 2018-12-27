Jodie Comer has revealed that she has already been approached by ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses about appearing on next year’s series.
Last month, ‘Strictly’ fans were pleasantly surprised to spot the ‘Killing Eve’ star in the audience to support her friend Stacey Dooley, with many even calling for her to take part in the show next year.
Well, it seems they weren’t the only ones who had the idea, with BBC bosses doing their best to get Jodie on board, though it doesn’t sound like she’ll be taking them up on their offer.
“I went with my mum and my nan because my nan is a Strictly superfan,” she told The Sun, before noting: “[Show bosses] were like, ‘Maybe next year, Jodie ... ?’ I was like, ‘Mmm, no, I don’t think so!’.
“I’d embarrass myself, definitely!”
Despite the latest series of ‘Strictly’ wrapping up just weeks ago, a number of stars have already been tipped for next year’s run, including comedian Alan Carr, who confirmed that he’d had talks with producers, after appearing in the audience during the live finale.
Similarly, radio presenter Chris Evans has claimed he’s already accepted an offer, while also suggesting that former Radio 2 colleague Fearne Cotton had also held a meeting about appearing on ‘Strictly’ next year.
Documentary presenter Stacey Dooley was picked as the public’s most recent ‘Strictly’ winner earlier this month, beating Steps singer Faye Tozer, YouTube vlogger Joe Sugg and former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts in the live final.
Her win was particularly notable as it marked her professional partner Kevin Clifton’s fifth time in the final, and first ‘Strictly’ victory.