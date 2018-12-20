Joe took particular issue with journalists showing up at his 95-year-old grandmother’s home and posing as neighbours to try and probe her for information, venting his feelings in a YouTube video.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Joe Sugg and his professional partner Dianne Buswell have been enjoying a much-needed holiday together, but he took some time out from the break to call out the media for hounding him and his family since his time on the show.

He explained: “At the moment, as you can imagine, the press and news outlets are very, very interested in finding out what I get up to in my life. And what’s going on with my life… they want to know my business.”

Acknowledging the journalists in question all had bills to pay and families to care for, he continued: “The one part of it all that does upset me a little bit, and has disappointed me a little bit, is the fact that some journalists are pretending to be neighbours or people in the local area, and going to my 95-year-old nan’s house, knocking on her door and trying to get any information they can about me and people in my life.

“I just don’t understand how some people have basically gone to university for years to study a degree in journalism, to then find themselves a few years later going to someone’s 95-year-old nan’s house, probably being very manipulative in the way they get information out and basically taking advantage of an elderly person for their own gain, or a paper’s gain or a news outlet’s gain. I think it’s very disrespectful.”

The vlogger went on to describe being chased by a paparazzi photographer while driving to his holiday destination, where he was staying with Dianne, as well as his sister and her boyfriend, fellow vloggers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes.