Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Brendan Cole has claimed Stacey Dooley’s win makes a “mockery” of the show, as he also hit out at the show’s judges.
The professional dancer, who was axed from the BBC ballroom show earlier this year, made the comments as he expressed his “disappointment” at the high number of 10s awarded during this year’s series.
Speaking on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Brendan said: “Craig Revel Horwood is mainly bang on the money, I’m not sure about the rest of [the judges]. I was really disappointed with how many 10s were thrown out across the board from various judges.”
During the weekend’s finale show, Steps singer Faye Tozer and former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts were both awarded perfect scores for their trio of dances, compared to eventual winner Stacey’s scores of 39, 36 and 39.
Asked by host Piers Morgan how Stacey could have won despite having the lowest scores of the night, Brendan said: “Because it’s a popularity contest, it’s how the show wants it.”
Responding to Piers’ suggestion it might make the show seem “impure”, Brendan continued: “I think it makes a bit of a mockery of it, but at the same time it’s an entertainment show, it’s not a dance competition…
“10 means it’s perfect and, I’m sorry, I haven’t seen a perfect dance on Strictly in my 15 years.”
Meanwhile, Brendan also stuck up for Ashley during his ‘GMB’ appearance, following the backlash against her over her previous dance experience.
Explaining ‘Strictly’ would be “boring” if “everyone was of a similar standard”, he said: “It would be really dull, you need the good ones. What I loved about Ashley is every single week she was better than the last and that’s what Strictly is about, getting better.”
Last week, Craig Revel Horwood hit back at public critique of the judges’ scoring, stating: “If you want to be a judge on the programme, if you’re opinionated and have over 20 years experience in the industry, then write to the BBC, ask for a job and see if you get employed.”
