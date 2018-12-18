Stacey Dooley has already landed her first post-‘Strictly Come Dancing’ presenting gig, following her win this weekend. She and fellow ‘Strictly’ finalist Joe Sugg will present BBC One’s New Year coverage, seeing in 2019 with a night of entertainment.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Stacey Dooley

In addition to Stacey and Joe, viewers will be treated to a performance by the Kingdom Choir, who serenaded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding earlier this year. Madness will also open the proceedings with a medley of their hits.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images The Kingdom Choir

The BBC One New Year’s Eve celebrations will air from 11.35pm until a minute before midnight, at which point there will be 15 minutes’ worth of fireworks displays, before returning to the action with Stacey and Joe. Speaking about the presenting gig, Stacey said: “2018 has been such a fantastic year for me, working on some hard hitting documentaries as well as Strictly, has been a real treat. “Presenting with Joe Sugg at the New Year’s Eve concert with Madness is the perfect ending to such a great year!” Joe, best known for his work as a YouTube vlogger, added: “I’m so excited to be presenting with my fellow Strictly pal Stacey Dooley at the incredible New Year’s Eve concert in London with the legendary band Madness…what a great finale to a terrific year. Bring on 2019!”