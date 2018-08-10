Girl Killed In Seaside Holiday Rock Fall Was 'Light Of Our Lives' Say Devastated Family

The family of a nine-year-old girl who died when rocks fell from a cliff in a seaside village have described her as “the light of our lives”.

The girl, who on Friday was named as Harriet Forster, died following the accident in the village of Staithes on Wednesday afternoon, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force said she was visiting with her family from their home in Oxford.

In a statement, her family said: “We cannot comprehend the enormity of this tragedy. Harriet was the light of our lives.

“We ask that you give us time as a family to support each other through our indescribable pain. Thank you.”

Officers said they are compiling a report about the circumstances of the death on behalf of the coroner.